DoorDash Appoints Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole as New Chief Restaurant Advisor

Online delivery platform DoorDash announces Pinky Cole, CEO of vegan burger phenomenon Slutty Vegan, today begins a year-long role as the company’s Chief Restaurant Advisor. In her new position, Cole will serve as a “Voice of the Industry” by providing the perspective of a local restaurant operator.

An integrated role

Cole will also regularly communicate with DoorDash leaders, employees and local restaurateurs through industry roundtables and strategic meetings. DoorDash will additionally offer a “Speed Dial” feature that enables select DoorDash leaders to discuss important industry topics with Pinky in real-time.

“Pinky’s ambitious entrepreneurial mindset for expanding her restaurant empire, coupled with her love for connecting with the communities she operates within through the Pinky Cole Foundation, makes her an ideal operator to assume the role of Chief Restaurant Advisor,” said Tom Pickett, Chief Revenue Officer at DoorDash.

A $100 million dollar brand

The DoorDash position is the latest high-profile achievement for Cole, whose Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan restaurant chain has taken the plant-based industry by storm. Since launching in 2018, Slutty Vegan has opened four brick-and-mortar locations throughout Atlanta. In May 2022, Cole closed $25M to open 20 new locations in a Series A round that valued the company at $100M. One of the round’s investors included iconic restaurateur and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer.

In recent months, Slutty Vegan has also unveiled its own line of Steve Madden sneakers and branded vegan dips at Target. In her new DoorDash role, Cole says she hopes to help the company better connect with its customers. “Before beginning Slutty Vegan, I worked as a Dasher in Los Angeles – so serving as Chief Restaurant Advisor is a full-circle moment for me,” said Pinky Cole, Owner and Founder of Slutty Vegan.

Using expertise

“Being a restaurateur is by far one of the most difficult jobs I’ve ever had. But through experience I have learned to maneuver through this industry in a way that allows me to connect with the customer to identify what they like and what they don’t like. I am thrilled to be able to use this expertise to support the DoorDash team in decision making that will ultimately help this organization better connect with the people.”