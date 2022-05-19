Eat Planted Doubles Production, Aims to Become Europe’s Biggest Alt Meat Producer   

Switzerland’s Eat Planted reveals that it has doubled its production capacity following investment into its site in Kemptthal, Switzerland. The startup says this signifies that it is “fast becoming the largest and most modern production facility for plant-based meat” in Europe.

The company, which says it is “convinced that biostructured proteins will outperform animal meat in the near future in terms of taste, sustainability, health, efficiency and price”, raised 19M Swiss Francs in a pre-Series B funding round last August.

Its product portfolio, each consisting of different protein sources (peas, oat, sunflowers), includes planted.™chicken, planted.™pulled, planted.™kebab and planted.™schnitzel.

Eat Planted reports that its expansion plans include a new production line with double wave extruder, more output and efficiency in the finishing of the products, a new high-performance packaging line as well as a new, modern lab.

“The investment for the expansion and further modernisation of the Kemptthal production site enables us to increase the capacity of the plant from 500kg per hour to over 1 tonne per hour, thus meeting the growing market demand,” says Lukas Böni, Co-founder and member of the Executive Board of Planted.

“We are proud to be one of the few manufacturers of plant-based meat that take responsibility for all steps in the production process. Our science and development department, top Michelin star chefs, production and even a restaurant are located here in Kemptthal. The most important feature is that the Kemptthal production facility is located in a glass house. It is the first transparent meat production facility open to the public,” Böni adds.

Planted is available at restaurants and retailers across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy and most recently, the UK as well as over its own Europewide webshop.