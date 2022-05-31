Else Successfully Concludes 2nd Preclinical Trial of Plant-Based, Soy-Free Baby Formula

Else Nutrition, the baby, toddler and children nutritional company, announces it has successfully completed a second preclinical study on its Plant-Based infant formula, marking a critical new phase for bringing its innovative 0-12 month infant formula to market.

Made without soy, Else’s product seeks to fill a major gap in the global $70 billion infant formula industry for dairy-free and clean-label alternatives. In the second trial, Else’s study showed proper protein efficiency in preclinical models, a significant finding that demonstrates the formula’s protein bioavailability with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies.

Ongoing shortage

The company’s announcement is a welcome development in unprecedented times, as the US continues to face a severe shortage in baby and toddler formula supplies. In the week ending May 22, retail out-of-stock rates for the product surged to 70% nationwide, driven by supply chain failures, a formula recall and the closure of a major formula production plant. While the availability of cow milk-based formulas is limited, the scarcity of dairy-free formulas for children with allergies is even more critical.

Based in Israel, Else is making the world’s first plant-based, non-dairy and non-soy formula alternatives. Free from gluten, GMOs, antibiotics and preservatives, the brand’s products also provide a full amino acid and fatty acid profile, matching the gold standard of breast milk, the company told vegconomist in an interview. In 2020, the company officially launched in the US, and within six months, signed with distributor UNFI to bring its specialty toddler formula to 30,000 US retail locations.

Closer to commercializing

With a second preclinical trial successfully completed, the company is now closer to disrupting the massive infant formula market.

“This is a big step forward for the Company,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Since inception, our vision has been to fill the major market gap for an alternative to dairy and bring a whole-food, plant-based, soy-free infant formula to millions of families worldwide. These results mark further validation of our formulation, as we continue to push ahead in seeking FDA approval.”