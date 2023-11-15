Else Nutrition and Danone Enter into Cooperation Agreement

Else Nutrition (BABY) has announced a multi-phase collaboration with French multinational food processing company Danone SA.

Else and Danone signed a letter of intent (LOI) on November 13, 2023, which provides for cooperation in several phases. The prerequisite for this is the conclusion of certain economic conditions. The LOI came about after Danone completed extensive due diligence.

In the first cooperation phase, Else and Danone will conclude a license agreement. This stipulates that Else’s purely plant-based and soy-free infant nutrition products, for which clinical evidence has been provided, are included in Danone’s specialty food range and are manufactured and marketed by Danone. In addition to the first phase, the contracting parties will negotiate further business opportunities beyond product marketing.

The contracting parties expect to sign a final agreement before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Further information: elsenutrition.com and danone.com