Else Announces UK Launch, Marking Debut on Multi-Billion Dollar European Market

Else Nutrition announces the launch of its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Toddler Drink in the UK, marking the company’s entrance into the multi-billion-dollar European market.

The news follows Else’s announcement from this March regarding the commencement of commercial production operations in Europe, thus tripling its production capacity.

The company has seen continued growth since its launch in 2018 and produces the best-selling plant-based baby and toddler nutrition products in multiple markets. The company has seen exponential retail success yearly with products listed at over 2,500 stores across North America. To cater to rising demand, this September Else announced it had begun commercial production at its new facility in the mid-western United States.

The European Baby Food market amounts to US$17.42 billion in revenue in 2023 and is expected to show a volume growth of 3.9% in 2024. The market is expected to grow annually by 5.78% (CAGR 2023-2028). In global comparison revenue generated in China is US$1.854 billion in 2023, according to the company.

“Entering the UK is a game-changer for us and for health-aware families, as we introduce our products both online and in stores,” comments Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. “The UK represents our first entry into the lucrative European market, and we expect to enter additional European countries in the near term. Moreover, Europe is an ideal market for our products given consumer preferences and trends towards healthy and nutritious plant-based options, especially for their children. Feedback from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive, and we anticipate sharing key upcoming milestones as we progress.”