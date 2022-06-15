Else Nutrition Enters Canada After Conquering USA

Else Nutrition announces today it will formally launch its plant-based infant and child nutrition in the Canadian market this July following two years of “solid growth” in the US.

The publicly listed company is set to distribute and sell three flavors (original, mango, banana) of its Super Cereals for Babies, two flavors (chocolate and vanilla) of its Plant-Based Shakes for Kids, and a Plant-Based Toddler Formula, throughout retail and online channels.

Continued success

Else has seen astonishing success since its initial launch and is widely available in mainstream retail throughout the US. Just last month, the female-led company launched its first cereal product for babies, receiving its first US Clean Label Certification, and successfully completed a second preclinical study on its Plant-Based infant formula, marking a critical new phase for bringing its innovative 0-12 month infant formula to market.

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top Seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021.

According to the company, the Canadian market for baby food is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, however, as yet there are few offerings in the plant-based segment. Says CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition, Hamutal Yitzhak: “Entering Canada is an important milestone for the company. It enables us to reach new markets in a country seeing unprecedented adoption of plant-based diets and natural food innovation.

“Our data has already shown strong interest from Canadian consumers both online and brick-and-mortar, and we anticipate a favorable response from Canadian families. Given the ongoing challenges within the baby food supply chain, it has become critical for Else to enter the Canadian market right now, with a strategic plan to help Canadian parents provide healthy, Clean Label nutrition to their children.”