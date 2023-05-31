Else’s Plant-Based Child Nutrition Expands Into 900+ Locations at Canada’s Largest Pharmacy Retailer

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC., a leader in plant-based child nutrition, has expanded its retail footprint in the Canadian market with Canada’s largest pharmacy — Shopper’s Drug Mart — and is now available at over 900 locations across 11 provinces and territories.

The rollout is focused on Else Toddler Formula, which the company reports to be the highest-ranked seller within its portfolio. The expanded distribution follows Else’s recent listing in more than 7,000 CVS Pharmacies, the largest pharmacy chain in the US.

Additionally, this March the female-led company announced it had tripled its production capacity with the addition of a second production facility in the United States as well as the beginning of manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

“We are exceptionally proud to once again grow our presence in Canada with one of the most visited and trusted retailers in the country, and an institution that shares our unwavering vision of a healthy and sustainable future for Canadian families,” said CEO and Co-founder Hamutal Yitzhak.

She adds: “Canada is proving more and more to be a key market in our exponential growth as we continue to expand our global presence and reach millions of new customers seeking dairy & soy free, plant-based alternatives.”