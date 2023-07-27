Company News

endori’s Entire Foodservice Range is Now Vegan

© endori

endori announces a revised recipe for all of its foodservice products, which means that the entire product range is now not only vegetarian, but completely vegan. All 13 endori products have an improved taste and bite, as well as an even more authentic meat-like texture, according to the company. 

endori continues to rely on high-quality peas from European cultivation as the basis for its products for the out-of-home market. With the new recipe, these are supplemented with wheat protein and local field beans. According to the company, the combination ensures an improved texture, high juiciness, and an authentic taste. The products are purely vegan, high in protein, and manufactured without the use of soy and palm oil.

endori foodservice range now vegan
© endori

The sourcing of the peas for the products from German and European farming results in lower CO2 consumption and less land and water consumption compared to animal products. In addition, the transport routes are short and endori’s production facilities draw electricity from renewable energies.

“All ingredients influence the texture, consistency and taste of a product, but the protein source, i.e. the plant, is decisive,” explains endori founder Friedrich Büse. “By adding field beans and optimizing the marinades, we have developed a recipe that delivers vegan products that are convincing in terms of taste and quality.”

More about endori’s foodservice products at www.endori-professional.com

