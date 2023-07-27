endori’s Entire Foodservice Range is Now Vegan

endori announces a revised recipe for all of its foodservice products, which means that the entire product range is now not only vegetarian, but completely vegan. All 13 endori products have an improved taste and bite, as well as an even more authentic meat-like texture, according to the company.

endori continues to rely on high-quality peas from European cultivation as the basis for its products for the out-of-home market. With the new recipe, these are supplemented with wheat protein and local field beans. According to the company, the combination ensures an improved texture, high juiciness, and an authentic taste. The products are purely vegan, high in protein, and manufactured without the use of soy and palm oil.