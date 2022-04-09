Report by abillion Finds 51% of American Users Want to Reduce Meat Consumption

Vegan and sustainability app abillion has released “Understanding the American Plant-based Consumer” – an in-depth report detailing American consumer attitudes and behaviors toward plant-based foods.

Industry influences

Among key takeaways, abillion notes the app has seen a marked increase in the number of non-vegan American users showing interest in plant-based foods. These members make up 51% of its American user database.

By analyzing nearly 1.4 million reviews on its digital platform over three years, abillion says it has uncovered five trends happening within the industry:

Interest in the plant-based movement is strongest in California, New York and Florida. Female millennials and Gen Zs, who make up 65% of abillion’s US members, are leading the enthusiasm for plant-based lifestyles. Health remains the largest motivator for most alternative meat purchasers, with 47% selecting it as their top priority, compared to 33% who indicated ethical concerns. Among American youth, the reducetarian lifestyle, whereby individuals actively reduce meat consumption, is very popular and expected to be a transitioning point to veganism in the coming years. The rise in popularity of plant-based snacking presents a significant opportunity for the food industry. The snacking segment is currently valued at $32 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%. The category of sustainable skincare, especially sun care products, has grown by about 35%.

A growing wave

The report also points out a January 2022 survey by Oklahoma State University which found about 10% of Americans under 18 consider themselves vegan or vegetarian. Overall, the report finds plant-based businesses must innovate products and marketing to address consumers’ overlapping concerns on health, the environment and ethics.

“The US is one of our key markets, making up 22% of our global community. It’s exciting for us to share insights into the preferences of our American community,” says Vikas Garg, founder and CEO of abillion.

He adds, “We’re sharing such insights in order to drive consumer adoption, consumer advocacy and help make vegan options loved by people and businesses around the world. Above all, the work that we do here has a direct positive impact on the environment and animals. I see abillion as a catalyst for meaningful and intentional change for the future.”