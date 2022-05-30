Hilary’s: Allergen-Free Plant-Based Foods “From a Kitchen, Not a Lab”

Hilary’s is a US brand making allergen-free plant-based burgers and sausages. The company focuses on whole food ingredients such as cauliflower, black beans, and black rice.

Hilary’s was founded by a food allergy sufferer of the same name who was operating a restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. She set out to develop burgers that almost anyone could enjoy, and customers soon began referring to her creations as the “world’s best”.

All Hilary’s products are entirely plant-based and free of the top 12 most common food allergens. The company says it believes in “food from a kitchen, not a lab”, focusing on recognisable nutrient-dense ingredients. Hilary’s is also a certified B-Corp, meeting high standards for social responsibility and environmental impact.

The company’s current range features eight types of veggie burger — the original World’s Best, Super Cauliflower, Fiesta Black Bean, Adzuki Bean, Hemp & Greens, Root Veggie, Spicy Thai, and Black Rice. Additionally, Hilary’s offers three plant-based sausage products — Apple Maple, Spicy Veggie, and Sunny Sau’sage Sammie.

Allergen-free plant-based foods

While plant-based foods are naturally free of some common allergens such as eggs and dairy, they often contain others such as wheat and soy. As a result, a growing number of companies are developing vegan products that are also suitable for those with food allergies. For example, Clo Clo Foods offers allergy-friendly vegan frozen pizza made with cauliflower cheese, while the UK’s Little Bandits makes allergen-free plant-based foods for children.

In a book published last year, food safety expert Heather Landex argued that many businesses were losing up to 10% income by not catering to dietary restrictions such as allergies, vegetarianism, and veganism.

“A huge part of business success is understanding customer needs and wants, but people without food allergies, intolerances or preferences, simply don’t get it or consider them an inconvenience, whereas catering for all needs should be the norm,” she said.