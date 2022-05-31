DSM and Firmenich Announce 2023 Merger With Aim of Dominating Wellness & Nutrition

DSM and Firmenich have announced that they will be merging to become a leader in nutrition, beauty, and wellbeing. Subject to customary conditions, the merger is expected to complete in the first half of 2023.

DSM’s Food & Beverage business will combine with Firmenich’s Taste & Beyond, while Firmenich’s Perfumery and Ingredients business will join DSM’s Personal Care & Aroma. DSM’s Health, Nutrition & Care and Animal Nutrition & Health businesses will also become a part of DSM-Firmenich.

Global footprint

The newly merged company will have an extensive global footprint with a huge network of R&D, creation, and application capabilities worldwide. DSM and Firmenich say this will accelerate innovation in the industry and create new growth opportunities for customers.

Plant-based by DSM and Firmenich

In recent years, DSM has increasingly been focusing on the plant-based sector. Last year, the company launched a range of new flavours for meat and fish alternatives, some of which have won awards. Additionally, DSM acquired Europe’s leading pea and bean producer Vestkorn Milling late last year.

Firmenich has also been working on plant-based solutions, including Dynarome® SR — an ingredient that improves the juiciness of alt-meat products.

“The combination of DSM and Firmenich is transformational, and brings together two culturally aligned and iconic businesses, each with over 125 years’ heritage of innovation. Our shared purpose and common values, combined with our highly complementary capabilities gives me confidence we can accelerate our growth further through innovation and new creations,” said Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of Firmenich.