Heura’s Turnover Surges by 93% YOY, Reaching €14.7 Million

Heura’s turnover almost doubled to €14.7 million in the first half of 2022, the Spanish alt-meat brand has reported. This compares to a turnover of €7.6 million over the same period last year.

So far in 2022, Heura has entered over 1,500 new retail stores across France, the UK, Switzerland, Italy, and more. Additionally, the brand’s meat alternatives have launched at 3,000 new restaurants. Heura’s total reach now stands at around 18,000 points of sale.

Heura also claims that its products are available in more European countries than any other independent alt-meat startup. In its home country of Spain, the brand is now present in 65% of the retail market, making it the country’s most widely distributed plant-based brand.

Exponential growth

Heura reported in January that it had experienced a record-breaking year in 2021, with overall sales doubling and its retail footprint increasing by over 300%. Two months later, the company told vegconomist that its “exponential growth” was a clear indication that the future would be plant-based.

In April, Heura launched a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign that achieved its target of €1 million in just 30 minutes. Within 12 hours, the company had raised €4 million.

“The current food system is broken but we are seeing the power we all have to accelerate change,” said Heura co-founder and CEO Marc Coloma. “We aren’t making animal meat alternatives, but successors – foods that are delicious but also nutritionally superior and more sustainable. We have a clear roadmap for 2022 growth focused on expanding the plant-based category across Europe, and we are committed to providing better food options to people all over the world.”