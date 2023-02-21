Huel & Meatless Farm Sell One Vegan Spaghetti Carbonara Meal Every Ten Minutes

Last December, meal replacement brand Huel and plant meat producer Meatless Farm collaborated to launch vegan spaghetti carbonara in the UK.

The ready meal has proven hugely popular, and has already sold over 29,000 units — the equivalent of one every ten minutes. It now has a 17.2% share of Huel’s Hot & Savoury range, outperforming even the much-loved Mac & Cheeze.

All the nutrients you need

Made using Meatless Farm’s plant-based bacon pieces, the carbonara is said to have “all the nutrients you need”, with 25 grams of protein and 26 vitamins and minerals. Reviews so far have been very positive, with customers calling the meal “delicious” and “incredible”.

“The Spaghetti Carbonara Hot & Savoury plant-based meal is a great option for consumers looking to make their money go further and enjoy more plants while also minimising their food waste,” said Morten Toft-Bech, CEO and founder of Meatless Farm.

Just before the carbonara was launched, Huel raised €24 million in a funding round, giving the company a valuation of over €540 million. The investment will support R&D, product innovation, online and retail scale-up, and international expansion focused on the US market.

“A simple swap”

Meatless Farm has also been highly successful in the past year, launching its own range of ready meals in the varieties Meatless Marinara, Meatless Korean BBQ Style Chicken & Rice, and Meatless Chilli Non Carne.

“Given that two-fifths (38%) of British people say they would consider ordering more plant-based food if they could easily swap the meat out for a meat-free alternative, we’ve been working hard to make exciting plant-based food accessible to all,” Toft Bech told vegconomist in November. “Our range of ready meals is a great example of this — the mix of ready-to-cook and frozen meals is evidence of our commitment to making plant-based meals available in different formats, ensuring it’s a simple swap for individuals and families.”