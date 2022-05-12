India’s Proeon Named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

India’s Proeon has made it onto the World Economic Forum’s list of the 100 most innovative Technology Pioneers of 2022. The plant-based protein startup was recognised for its contribution to sustainability in the food system.

Proeon is working to develop plant protein ingredients with excellent nutritional, sensory, and functional properties. The company aims to save more than 170 billion litres of water and 150 megatonnes of carbon emissions by replacing animal ingredients with plants.

Founded in 2018 by Ashish Korde and Kevin Parekh, Proeon is currently working with mung bean, chickpea, hemp, and amaranth proteins. Last September, the company raised $2.4 million in its seed round, saying it would use the funding to establish a research lab in the Netherlands.

Alt-protein Technology Pioneers

Proeon is not the first alt-protein startup to be named a Technology Pioneer — last year, cultivated seafood company Avant also received the accolade in the field of Global Public Goods. This followed the release of a World Economic Forum report in 2019 which claimed that plant-based meat alternatives could save lives through better health and environmental outcomes.

“We’re excited to welcome Proeon to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. “Proeon and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”