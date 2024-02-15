Ingredion Named as a Top Employer 2024 in Germany and UK

Ingredion, an ingredient producer with a global presence, focused on non-GMO sweeteners, stevia, and pea protein, announces that it has been recognised as a Top Employer in the UK and Germany, having been rewarded the Top Employer accolade for both countries for the second year.

The Top Employer programme has seen 2,300 employers recognised in 121 countries or regions across the world. Being certified as a Top Employer recognises an organisation’s dedication to creating a better world of work, demonstrated through a commitment to excellent Human Resources policies and people practices.

In Europe, Ingredion demonstrates its commitment to its values through an inclusive and supportive workplace through various programmes such as wellbeing initiatives and training sessions spanning health and safety topics such as safe driving training, and women’s health. Many employees are offered flexible work patterns and the workforce is encouraged to take part in voluntary, employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) such as PRIDE and Women of Ingredion (WIN).

Fostering growth

Awarded by the Top Employers Institute, the programme certifies organisations based on the results of their Human Resources Best Practices Survey. This covers six areas consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and wellbeing.

Severine Bensa, Senior Manager Strategy and Business Development, EMEA has worked in several roles across the company. She said: “Ingredion creates a culture that supports and enables employees to develop and carve their own career paths.

“Ever since I joined in 2011, Ingredion has listened to my aspirations and enabled me several times to move cross-functionally, as well as increase my responsibilities. Each time I have been supported by external trainings and internal coaching and mentoring to ensure success in the transition; on-the-job development opportunities were offered to widen my horizons and reassess my aspirations, which I wouldn’t have been given in other companies.”

Tahir Serifi, Shift Supervisor, Hamburg, has worked for the company for more than 20 years. He said: “Safety has always been a top priority here, which was not standard in the industry at the time that I joined. Ingredion is and has been a pioneer in this area and has managed to increase safety in our workplace through awareness and regular training.

“In addition, I’ve worked from operator to team coordinator to day supervisor through Ingredion’s support and the offer of a wide range of training and further education programs.”

Exceptional times bring out the best in people

Christophe Lange, Vice President, Human Resources, Texture and Healthful Solutions, APAC, EMEA, Specialities and Commercial Excellence, highlighted Ingredion’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion across its workforce as a key strength for the company. He said: “Being named a Top Employer again in 2024 is a significant achievement for us. It reinforces our dedication to implementing the most effective HR practices that prioritise the wellbeing and professional development of our employees. Our focus on creating an inclusive, supportive, and engaging work environment has been instrumental in driving our success.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink added: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations and we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and wellbeing of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers – the Top Employers 2024.”