Jealous Sweets: Plant-Based, Sugar-Free Sweets With No Artificial Ingredients

Jealous Sweets is a plant-based UK confectionery brand making sweets free of artificial ingredients, palm oil, and gluten. The sweets are flavoured with real fruit juice, and many are also free of refined sugar.

The company was founded in 2010 by friends Tahzeen Basunia and Imran Merza. The pair left their corporate jobs and set out on a mission to improve the quality and choice of confectionery on the market.

Jealous Sweets secured its first retail listing at Selfridges in 2011, followed by others at Whole Foods UK, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, and Asda in subsequent years. In 2019, the company expanded outside the UK for the first time when it launched in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Plant-based sweets in the UK

Demand for vegan confectionery is soaring in the UK, where the country’s biggest confectioner Hancocks last year added 300 new plant-based sweets to its range to keep up with demand. A few months later, Hancocks expanded its vegan range again due to “exponential” market growth. Jealous Sweets is among the brands stocked by the confectioner.

“At Jealous Sweets, we love innovating your favourite treats,” said co-founder Tahzeen Basunia. “From being the first at making a 100% plant-based and junk-free recipe, to new yummy flavours and textures. Just try it once and you’ll know why people love Jealous Sweets.”