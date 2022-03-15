Minor Figures Predicts 100% YOY growth as Barista Oat Trio Rolls Out Into Tesco

Minor Figures, which claims to be the UK’s No.1 fastest-growing alt milk brand, today announces the launch of its trio of oat m*lks into Tesco and a list of independent retailers through distributors such as Bidfood & Stores Supply. The product portfolio is now available in over 40 countries worldwide.

From next Monday 21st March, Tesco will stock Barista, Barista Organic, and latest addition Barista Light, across 700 stores nationwide.

This expansion brings the brand’s UK retail footprint to 2,500 grocery stores and over 5,000 coffee shops and independents, following a reported period of sustained growth which saw its RSV increase by £9million in the last 12 months. Furthermore, Minor Figures states that it is projecting a 100% YOY growth in revenue for the next three years.

Co-Founder Stu Forsyth comments: “We’re really pleased to have the support of Tesco to help us take our plant-based product range to an even broader consumer audience. We, as Founders, share a love of coffee and a passion for a better planet, so when we started the brand back in 2015 we set out simply to make innovative plant-based products that allow the true flavour profile of the coffee to shine through while remaining focussed on sustainability. It’s been quite the journey from our origins in East London to the global business we are today and this new Tesco listing is a key new win for us here in the UK market as we continue to accelerate the business.”

