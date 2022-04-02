Mother Raw, which sells plant-based dips, dressings and queso, announces the brand saw 35% growth in Q1 of 2022 as it enters new stores and continues to expand product offerings.

Originally from Canada, Mother Raw first entered the North American retail market in 2019. Since then, propelled by the success of its dips and queso, the brand’s products are now sold in over 5,000 retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Lassens, Sprouts, Safeway and Albertsons.

Free of artificial ingredients

Its current portfolio includes 27 products that are soy, gluten, and canola oil-free, including Ranch and Caesar dressings, queso cheese, creamy dips, ketchup and BBQ sauce. In March, the brand introduced an innovative line of egg-free Aioli Dips in chipotle, garlic and sriracha flavors.

To create its dressings, Mother Raw says it uses a “cold-blending” method that does not require heat or pasteurization. Some of its signature whole foods ingredients include olive oil, green banana flour, hemp seeds and vegetables.

An easy organic dressing

In 2020, the company raised $6.1 million to fund its expansion in a round led by Forage Capital Partners and Export Products Canada. As Mother Raw continues its rapid pace of retail growth and innovation, the brand states it is also committed to reducing landfill waste by using only 100% recycled glass in all of its containers.

“We are overjoyed with the amount of interest from consumers all across North America, both in our RAWesome products and our mission to encourage everyone, everywhere to eat more plants,” said Kristi Knowles, CEO of Mother Raw.”We hear over and over again how happy consumers are to finally find organic, plant-based, easy ways to add flavor and fun to their meals without any of the processed, adulterated ingredients found in most options.”

