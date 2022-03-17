ProVeg Launches New Food Hub as Ultimate Guide to Increasing Plant-Based Revenue

ProVeg International has launched a platform called the New Food Hub, which provides expert guides to help plant-based businesses increase their revenue.

The Hub will feature content such as global market data, case studies, and professional recommendations. Designed for busy people, it provides actionable content such as:

7 key development strategies for plant-based products

Convenience by design: How to make plant-based products easy for consumers

5 marketing fails to avoid with plant-based foods

How to use influencers to grow your plant-based products.

The platform also features advice on optimising product ranges, avoiding common R&D mistakes, improving in-store product placement, and communicating effectively with consumers.

“The New Food Hub will provide critical information as we enter into the next phase of growth as an industry,” said Stephanie Jaczniakowska-McGirr, International Head of Food Industry & Retail, ProVeg International. “There are still many challenges for food businesses as they work to harness the power of plant-based foods, and the New Food Hub will act as a catalyst for innovation.”

Boosting plant-based growth

ProVeg has been working for several years to help plant-based businesses grow — most notably through its incubator program, which is set to take place for the eighth time starting next month. Last year, the organisation also launched the ProVeg Africa Accelerator, which claims to be the continent’s first ever plant-based accelerator. It is hoped that the program will help to expand the African food justice movement.

The ProVeg New Food Hub is now available internationally via the organisation’s website.