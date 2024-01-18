Famous Sausage Maker Discontinues its Classic Ham to Allow More Production Capacity for Plant Alternatives

The range of plant-based offerings within the Rügenwalder Mühle portfolio is progressively expanding. Alongside its 23 traditional meat and sausage selections, the company currently boasts close to 50 vegan and vegetarian products. This evolution is mirrored in the enhancement of its production capacities.

Consequently, Rügenwalder Mühle has made a strategic decision to discontinue the production of its classic Spicker ham in order to allocate greater capacity to its vegan and vegetarian lines. For enthusiasts of the Spicker ham, the company provides a selection of popular vegan alternatives, including mortadella, grilled vegetable, chive, multicolored pepper, and colorful pepper varieties.