Steele Brands, the company behind the successful Crisp & Green salad franchise, announces it has begun its national rollout of STALK & SPADE, a new fast-casual plant-based franchise brand.

Steele Brands plans to open five locations in metro areas of Minneapolis, Des Moine and Miami by the end of summer 2022, with a total of 12 US locations opening this year. According to the company, STALK & SPADE will be the “first plant-based restaurant brought to scale through a franchise model with multi-state stores.”

Spreading the healthy movement

Created by entrepreneur Steele Smiley, STALK & SPADE serves classic American burgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, wraps and fries. The 100% plant-based menu also features a rainbow of ice cream and milkshake selections plus kid’s meals.

STALK & SPADE opened its flagship location in Wayzata, MN in April of 2021. The first official franchise store will open on April 29th at 3925 W. 50th Street in Edina, a suburb of Minneapolis. Located across from one of Steele Brand’s Crisp & Green restaurants, the new Edina franchise is owned by former NHL hockey player David Backes and his wife Kelly, whose plant-based lifestyles inspired them to join STALK & SPADE’s healthy mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome David and Kelly Backes to the STALK & SPADE family,” comments Steele Smiley. “David and Kelly Backes are an incredible representation of the STALK & SPADE brand. We could not be more excited to partner with them as we spread the plant-based movement across the nation.”

A fast-growing franchise

Smiley states that STALK & SPADE’s franchise is growing at a much faster rate than Crisp & Green, which took over four years to achieve a dozen stores. By contrast, STALK & SPADE is on track to open the same number of locations in less than one year’s time.

“We’re not just simply serving foods,” Smiley says. “We’re helping introduce people to a healthy lifestyle. The pandemic has taught people that taking care of their health is a good thing…We’re attracting new customers every day who are inspired by our brands because they’re fast, casual, and healthy.”