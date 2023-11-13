Good Dog Food Rebrands as Meatly Ahead of Cultivated Chicken Product Launch in the UK

UK cultivated pet food company Good Dog Food announces its new identity and the launch of a new consumer-facing website: Meatly.

As part of the announcement, the company revealed that it has secured key partnerships with manufacturers and is preparing for an “upcoming” UK product launch. Meatly explains that it’s collaborating with the UK’s Food Standards Agency and the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs to obtain approval to commercialise its cultivated chicken for the pet food industry.

Owen Ensor, CEO of Meatly, says: “We’re thrilled to announce our rebrand to Meatly, in what marks an exciting new chapter for us as a team and brand. We chose the name ‘Meatly’ because we wanted to celebrate the fact that it is real meat, made the new way. Our hope is that Meatly will quickly become a household name, loved by pets and pet parents alike, and recognised as the choice for healthy, sustainable, delicious pet food.”

Real meat from chicken cells

Established in 2022 by Agronomics and Roslin Technologies, Meatly produces cultivated chicken for the pet food industry. The biotech has raised £3.6 million to bring some of the first-ever cultivated meat products to market and offer an ethical, sustainable, and healthy alternative to meat for the pet food industry.

The biotech’s esteemed scientists and experts have developed a cultivated meat platform that uses a single sample of cells extracted from a chicken egg to grow what the company describes as high-quality, GMO, and antibiotic-free real chicken meat. The company claims it does not use fetal bovine serum or animal products.

Recent research shows that almost 50% of cat and dog owners would feed their animals cultivated meat, whereas only 32% would consider eating cultivated meat. Furthermore, the global pet food market is expected to be worth £120bn by 2026, with pet guardians increasingly demanding higher pet food and care standards.

“Our pets love meat, but old-fashioned meat, produced through factory farming, requires a huge amount of land, water, and antibiotics and is a key cause of environmental degradation. We need cultivated meat now more than ever. Pet food is the natural starting point, given consumers’ excitement. We’re thrilled to be at the heart of the future of meat production in the UK,” Ensor added.