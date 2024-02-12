Grubby Partners With Redefine Meat for Premium Valentine’s Steak Recipe Kit

UK recipe kit startup Grubby has joined forces with plant-based meat company Redefine Meat to offer an exclusive Valentine’s Steak recipe.

Available until March 22 as a premium option for Valentine’s Day, the dish marks the first time Redefine Meat’s plant-based beef flank has been available to home cooks in the UK. Previously, the product has only been available at top restaurants in the country. Grubby will also launch a Chimichurri steak dish made with the beef flank across March and April.

Launched in 2020, Grubby claims to be the UK’s first fully plant-based recipe kit brand. The company has revenues of over £4 million, with customer spend trebling in the last year. In October, Grubby announced its first retail launch at Tesco, with three meals available — Aubergine Thai Green Curry, Curried Coconut Dahl, and Crispy Gnocchi Puttanesca. Grubby also partnered with VFC this January to offer a range of plant-based chick*n recipes for Veganuary.

“We only work with the best when it comes to our collaboration partners, and Redefine Meat is top of its game when it comes to replicating the taste, texture, and flavour of meat – we are thrilled to be showcasing their plant-based Beef Flank exclusively with our customers!” said Grubby founder Martin Holden-White.

Delivering on demand

Redefine Meat products are now available at thousands of food service outlets across Europe, including restaurants, steakhouses, and hotels. The range includes burgers, sausages, pulled meat, beef flank, and more. In a recent interview, the company told vegconomist that feedback had been “incredibly positive”, with both chefs and customers praising the quality and texture of the products.

Redefine Meat also recently published a white paper introducing its Plant-Based Tissue Engineering process, which is used to effectively replicate the texture and sensory attributes of meat. The technology allows for the production of whole cuts of plant-based meat, such as the new beef flank. The product is expected to launch for retail later in the year.

“Until now, the Redefine Beef Flank has only been available to the consumer in top UK restaurants,” said Simon Owen, Head of Redefine Meat UK. “Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’ve seen increasing demand for the Flank in a home-cooking environment. We’re proud to partner with Grubby to deliver on this demand, making the Redefine Flank available to the home cook for the very first time.”