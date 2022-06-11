ISS Gluckenheimer Partners with Humane Society to Make Menu 55% Plant-Based by 2025

ISS Guckenheimer, a leading food services provider, has pledged to make 55% of its menu options fully plant-based by 2025. This represents the strongest such commitment to date by any food service provider, the company says.

As part of the Cool Food Pledge, the company is seeking to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 25% over the next three years. To meet these goals, Guckenhimer is working with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to develop plant-based recipes, culinary trainings and greenhouse gas assessments. The company also intends to increase the number of plant-based menu offerings, reduce its reliance on meat-based dishes, and manage the portion sizes of animal protein.

Guckeheimer is further enhancing its climate change impact by rolling out PowerPlant, a culinary toolkit created by the company’s chefs. PowerPlant, which has already completed successful pilot tests in the US, focuses on reducing reliance on animal protein by using more seasonal vegetables and plant-based alternatives.

Leading the way

“ISS Guckenheimer has embraced ambitious plant-based and sustainability goals,” says Lauren Pitts, RD and food service innovation manager for HSUS. “It’s clear ISS Guckenheimer recognizes an opportunity and a responsibility to lead the way with climate friendly, plant-based commitments. We hope other companies will follow suit.”

“Our commitment to increasing plant-based offerings provides customers and employees with even more healthy, sustainably sourced options without sacrificing quality and taste, while also increasing animal welfare,” comments Paul Fairhead, CEO of ISS Guckenheimer.

He adds, “Our chefs and culinary teams have particularly enjoyed the creative collaborations with the Humane Society of the United States as we deliver on our plant-based and sustainability-related commitments.”