Harvest B Partners with Butcher Supplier Dunninghams to Bring Plant-Based Whole Cuts to New Zealand

Australian food manufacturer Harvest B has signed an agreement with Dunninghams, a butcher supplier in New Zealand since 1921, to distribute its high-quality plant-based whole cuts. This agreement marks Harvest B’s first distribution deal and first export.

Co-founders Kristi Riordan and Alfred Lo started Harvest B in 2020 to supply the food industry with the next generation of plant-based meat and hybrid products. The company, which has an R&D center in Sydney, has developed a range of plant-based whole cuts using proprietary plant protein formulations and extrusion technologies.

“Over our 100 year history, Dunninghams has always sought to lead the market by offering high-quality, innovative ingredients and food products to New Zealand. We believe that Harvest B’s products will deliver a healthy, affordable and great tasting meal option to our market, while also providing retailers with a plant-based option that is lean and green,” said Scott Reynolds, CEO of Dunninghams.

A convenient alternative

The company’s plant-based whole cuts combine multiple grains for better texture and nutrition, offering a complete amino acid profile comparable to animal proteins. They are additives and binders-free. Moreover, Harvest B alternatives do not need refrigeration, making them convenient to transport, store, and use (quick rehydration).

In 2021, the Australian manufacturer raised $3.5 million in seed funding, and the federal government’s Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) co-invested $1 million in the Harvest B’smanufacturing plant, which started operations last December.

The plant-based trend in New Zealand

Harvest B’s product range will initially be available in 1 kg packs: chickenless pieces, strips, and shreds. And also beefless, lambless, and porkless pieces. Bulk solutions for restaurateurs and food service companies will be available as well.

Dunninghams, which supplies products to butchers, was seeking to offer an alternative for the growing flexitarian and vegan market. Reynolds states that the plant-based food trend keeps on growing in New Zealand. And according to Euromonitor, 42% of global customers say they are reducing animal-based products, with more people replacing meals with plant-based proteins or seeking higher-protein content from plant-based sources.

Harvest B mainly functions as a wholesaler, supplying its products to businesses in the food industry. However, with this partnership, its branded products now reach end-consumers and butchers, who can create their lineup of meat alternatives.

Kristi Riordan said: “Partnering with such a highly respected organization like Dunninghams to serve New Zealand made absolute sense for Harvest B. Dunninghams brings a deep understanding of the New Zealand market and consumers, and like us they share a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.”