VBites Enters Administration: Heather Mills Cites Corporate Greed, “Galvanised Misinformation” & Nefarious Practices

VBites Food, a UK-based producer of meat and cheese alternatives founded by Heather Mills, has called in administrators. VBites Food was founded 30 years ago, making it a pioneer in the UK plant-based movement. The company supplies both retail and food service, and exports its products to over 20 countries. VBites’ UK customers include Morrisons, Ocado, and Dominos.

In a detailed statement on her website, Mills blamed various factors for the troubles faced by the company, including “corporate greed” in the market and “galvanised misinformation” from the meat and dairy industries. She also criticised Brexit, which she said had been an “utter disaster” for the plant-based industry, and claimed that “nefarious practices” by utility companies had made energy so expensive that companies could no longer afford to operate.

There are learnings we can assimilate

Said Mills in her statement, “The plight of VBites is not an isolated case and I think it’s important to take stock and highlight the various factors that are contributing to the struggles of companies like ours in the current market. There are learnings we can assimilate and actions we can take if we are to ensure that the movement course corrects and grows for the greater good.”

The sad news comes just a matter of days after Impossible Foods’ CEO Peter McGuinness spoke out at the Adweek X conference, stating the importance of industry collaboration to overcome the current myriad challenges as passionately described in Mills’ statement. “We have like 200 plant-based businesses, half are going out of business, we’re highly uncoordinated, no one has any money, everybody’s out for themselves. It’s a total mess,” he said.

In 2024, will businesses indeed come together and learn, share expertise, and assimilate knowledge on how to overcome such corporate greed, nefarious practices and vast anti-vegan messaging? Sri Artham, founder of plant-based bacon producer Hooray Foods which sadly also closed this year, commented after the announcement on the urgent need for transparency and honesty so that the industry can learn, reflect, and continue, with his parting wish for business leaders in the space“to truly reflect on the setbacks of the two years and march forward with some new learnings. The planet and its animals need it.”

James Clark and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory have been appointed as administrators. VBites’ facility in Peterlee, County Durham, will continue to operate while a new buyer is sought; the company’s second facility in Corby, Northamptonshire, will work to fulfill outstanding orders. Some staff members have been retained, but 24 employees across the business have been made redundant.

“VBites is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of vegan food products but unfortunately, and in common with many other companies across the food manufacturing sector, had seen trading impacted by rising commodity and energy prices,” said Clark. “Our immediate priority is to provide support and assistance to those employees impacted by redundancy, as well as seeking a buyer for the business and its assets. We would encourage any interested parties to make contact with us at the earliest opportunity.”