How Famed Meat Manufacturer Rügenwalder Mühler Became the German Market Leader for Meat Alternatives

Germany’s Rügenwalder Mühl, a well-known meat manufacturer which began with the production of animal meat in 1834 and initially dipped its toes into the plant-based category in 2014, is now the German market leader in meat alternatives, and even entered the cultivated space late last year (telling vegconomist way back in 2018 that Clean Meat, as it was termed at the time, was the future).

In 2019, the previously meat-focused company reported that its entrance into plant-based had led to a notable uptick in revenues, and by 2020 it had seen a 50% increase in sales of meat-free products and invested a total of € 5.5 million to expand production capacities for same.

Actively shaping the market

Just a year later, Rügenwalder shared that its revenues were now 50 / 50 for animal protein and vegetable protein products, with a 22% uptick in plant-based sales across the previous year.

By Q2 of 2022, the sales of plant-based had overtaken sales of animal-based products. CEO Michael Hähnel stated at the time, “We are pleased that we are continuing to grow, especially in the area of meat alternatives. Now it’s a matter of further expanding capacities and heading for the next targets.

“As a first mover in the vegetable protein sector in Germany, we have succeeded in continuing to drive the dynamic development of this category […] and actively shaping the market.”

Continuing on the plant-based course in 2023

In the first half of 2023, the company has launched several new meat-free offerings, with the most interesting and noteworthy including the Vegane Mühlen Bratwurst which became an officially licensed product of the German Football League; Chili Mühlen Mett, a new spicy version of the brand’s plant-based mett (a traditional minced raw pork seasoned with salt and black pepper); wafer-thin cold cuts; and most recently, Vegan Mühlen Crispies, a variation of crispy tenders.

It is undeniably remarkable that a company focused on the field of animal meat production for 189 years can progress to the extent that its plant meat sales surpass its animal products within a handful of years, and become the market leader for plant-based products. Will Rügenwalder eventually focus completely on meatless products and cease the production of products containing animal flesh?