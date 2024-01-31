Hoxton Farms Appoints Former Impossible Foods CSO Following Recent Hires from GOOD Meat and Aleph Farms

UK cultivated fats specialist Hoxton Farms announces it has appointed Nick Halla to its Board. Halla is the former Chief Strategy Officer at Impossible Foods, where he was a founding employee having teamed up with Pat Brown back in 2011. The biotech states that Halla’s experience in commercialisation and growth at Impossible Foods will prove invaluable as it begins to scale and expand internationally.

With Nick’s help, Hoxton Farms takes one step closer to creating a deliciously fatty future.

The news comes on the heels of the company’s recent strategic hiring of Vítor Espirito Santo, previously Senior Director of Cellular Agriculture at GOOD Meat, and Nadav Tal, former Director of R&D Engineering at Aleph Farms, in preparation for commercialisation of its product, which it describes as “cruelty-free, sustainable fats to combine with plant protein for delicious meat alternatives”.

Hoxton Farm’s next stage of growth includes expanding its team from 40 to 100 people and increasing production capacity to ten tonnes of cultivated fat per year at its pilot production facility, which opened last October. The biotech claims it is on track to achieve price parity with plant oils when it reaches commercial scale.

A titan in alt meats

Hoxton Farms describes Halla as a titan in the meat alternatives industry, having helped build Impossible Foods from the ground up. Appointed Senior Vice President of International in 2018, he led Impossible’s international strategy, development and commercial operations as they expanded worldwide. Nick holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota and an MBA and master’s degree in Environment and Resources, both from Stanford University.

Delivering the next generation of meat alternatives

“His decision to join our board is a huge vote of confidence for Hoxton Farms. He knows first-hand that consumers crave delicious meat alternatives and there is a huge opportunity to supercharge alternative meat with delicious cultivated fat,” says the London-based team, which raised $22M in Series A in October 2022.

Says Nick Halla, “Today’s plant-based products have shown how delicious and nutritious eating plants can be and have transformed how consumers connect their food choices with sustainability. But the industry is just getting started and has a long way to go to live up to its promise. Joining the Hoxton Farms board gives me an opportunity to support an innovative, dynamic team to deliver on the next generation of meat alternatives.”



Visit https://hoxtonfarms.com/ for further information.