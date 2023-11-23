NÉGYOSZ: Working to Transform the Hungarian Food System Through Plant-Based Foods

NÉGYOSZ is a Hungarian organisation representing the interests of plant-based producers and distributors, with the aim of sustainably transforming the domestic food system.

The organisation is using several different strategies to work towards its goals, this includes organising the recent Conference for Sustainable Food Systems, which took place on November 9. The conference focused on the role and importance of plant-based diets, and was attended by governmental stakeholders.

NÉGYOSZ also co-organised the Plant-Powered Perspectives conference, which took place just a few days later on November 14. Focusing on the HORECA sector, the event aimed to help businesses that want to introduce plant-based products to their menus. Among the speakers was Dr Olga Beáta Felkai, Deputy State Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Plant-based study

Recently, NÉGYOSZ conducted a large-scale representative study analysing how Hungarian consumers feel about plant-based foods. The results found that most Hungarians who identify as flexitarian, vegetarian, or vegan made the change within the past two years, with many having changed their diets in the last six months. This indicates that the trend towards plant-based foods is rapidly growing in the country.

However, price is the main motivator when purchasing food, followed by taste, texture, and curiosity. Plant-based companies in Hungary should therefore focus their marketing in these areas.

The results are supported by a GFI report published earlier this year, which found that European plant-based food sales had increased by 22% since 2020; this took the total value of the category to a record $5.7 billion. A previous 2022 survey found that 19% of European consumers planned to eat more plant-based foods following the pandemic.

Public catering project

Earlier in 2023, NÉGYOSZ reached out to Hungary’s National Association of Caterers and Food Service Managers to begin discussions about plant-based diets in the public catering sector. This year, the association is hosting a competition focusing on sustainability, with cooks required to prepare a three-course meat-free meal. After the Hungarian Prison Service joined the competition for the first time, NÉGYOSZ was asked to help mentor teams of cooks from three jails. Two of these teams have now successfully made it through to the finals.

NÉGYOSZ also reports that its membership is steadily growing, with both local and multinational companies joining. Members include Danone and Naszálytej Milk Processing and Trading Ltd.; the latter is a major tofu producer.

“The most important task of NÉGYOSZ is to encourage the sustainable transformation of domestic food systems and to increase the recognition and role of plant-based proteins in the nutrition of the Hungarian population,” says the organisation on its website.