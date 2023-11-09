Impossible Foods Achieves American Heart Association’s Heart-Check for Beef Lite

Impossible Foods’ newest product, Impossible Beef Lite, has successfully secured certification from the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program. This certification marks Impossible Beef Lite as the second plant-based meat product certified by the American Heart Association, following Beyond Meat’s Beyond Steak, which received the certification in May.

Health considerations are increasingly influencing consumer choices, with shoppers seeking healthier options to support their well-being and prevent lifestyle-related health issues. The American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark is an easy way for consumers to identify more heart-healthy options.

The American Heart Association recommends reducing saturated fats and eliminating trans fats from diets to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Impossible Beef Lite meets these guidelines with its low saturated fat content, zero trans fat, zero cholesterol, and 45% less total fat than lean animal beef. Additionally, Beef Lite is protein-rich and high in fiber, iron, B vitamins, zinc, and potassium.

Initially launched in March of this year, Impossible Beef Lite helps diversify the company’s product offerings and can open the door to further foodservice partnerships seeking healthier meat alternatives to add to their menus. On the flip side, the launch of the Indulgent Burger in June offers a bolder, more “beefy” flavor for venues like fast food and burger joints wanting to focus on indulgence and taste over cutting fat.

Milestone for plant-based meat category

Peter McGuinness, CEO of Impossible Foods, acknowledges the significance of earning certification from the American Heart Association, stating, “Earning this certification from the American Heart Association is a really important milestone for both Impossible Foods and the rest of the plant-based meat category. Nutrition is a core priority for all of our products, but Beef Lite was designed specifically to appeal to even more health-conscious consumers.”

With the American Heart Association certification, Beef Lite strengthens Impossible Foods’ position in the competitive landscape of plant-based meats.

McGuinness concludes, “As more and more consumers are seeking to make better choices for themselves and the environment, we need to make sure they understand the holistic benefits of meat from plants. The Heart-Check Mark is an important validator, and we’ll wear it proudly.”