Impossible Foods Appoints Sherene Jagla as Chief Demand Officer, Reports 50% Sales Growth in 2022

Impossible Foods announces it has hired CPG industry leader Sherene Jagla as its first Chief Demand Officer. In her new role, Jagla will integrate Impossible’s sales, marketing, insights and product development teams as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

In addition, Impossible reports it achieved record sales in 2022, and continues to rank as the fastest-growing plant-based meat brand in US retail.

Jagla joins Impossible with over 25 years of sales, marketing, and general management experience at Fortune 500 companies across the CPG and food and beverage industries. Most recently, Jagla served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Newell Brands, where she was responsible for a $2 billion business across 50 brands in 18 categories.

Previously, Jagla has also held senior leadership positions at Kellogg’s, where she led brand innovation; personal care corporation Kimberly-Clark; retail strategy and execution firm Crossmark; and beverage company MillerCoors, where she developed breakthrough sales and marketing solutions for their largest brands and customers.

A “compelling brand”

“One of the reasons I was drawn to Impossible is the company’s focus on leading the category and commitment to creating delicious, nutritious, and sustainable food,” says Jagla. “Impossible has created a compelling brand with a strong product portfolio that’s primed for growth. I look forward to working closely with Peter (McGuinness) and the Impossible team to build on this foundation.”

According to Impossible, Jagla’s hire follows other key executive appointments the company made in recent months it looks to significantly increase consumer awareness and trial in 2023. In November, the company announced its first Chief Marketing and Creative Officer, Leslie Sims, as well as its new Senior Vice President of International, Noel Clarke.

Best-selling beef

Impossible reports it experienced record-breaking growth last year, with dollar sales increasing 50% in 2022. Within food service, the brand states its flagship Impossible™ Beef has been the best-selling product by volume of any plant-based meat brand in the US.

Impossible launched a suite of new products in 2022, including Impossible™ Sausage Links, Wild Nuggies, Chicken Patties and Impossible™ Bowls. In August, it also unveiled a new version of its flagship Impossible Beef product with 33% less saturated fat than conventional beef from cows.

“Our next phase of growth requires tight integration across teams and disciplines, and Sherene knows how to do that and build organizations that scale,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “She’s transformed complex organizations into high-performing businesses, and she has a deep understanding of the food and CPG space. I’ve no doubt her leadership will help transform Impossible into a household name.”