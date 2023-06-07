Israel’s Vgarden Launches in the US in Partnership With Conventional Dairy Brand

Israeli plant-based brand Vgarden has announced that it is set to launch in the US after partnering with New Jersey-based company MCT Dairies.

Vgarden produces vegan alternatives to cheese, meat, and seafood. Through the partnership, the brand’s full range will be available for the US retail, ingredient, and food service markets.

MCT Dairies primarily produces conventional dairy products and related ingredients. CEO Ken Meyers said that the company had originally been uninterested in entering the plant-based sector, but was won over after sampling Vgarden’s products — particularly its “game-changing” vegan canned tuna.

Global partnerships

Vgarden products are already available across Israel, Europe, and Australia. The company partnered with Cale & Daughters last year to begin manufacturing plant-based cheese and meat alternatives at a facility in Brisbane, Australia.

Vgarden has also recently been involved in other notable collaborations, launching a range of kosher meat alternatives with Israeli supermarket chain Tiv Taam and developing microalgae-based cheese with alt protein company Brevel.

Additionally, Vgarden products have been used for food service by notable chains such as Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Papa Johns.

“We are excited to join forces with Mr. Meyers and the MCT team,” said Ilan Adut, CEO of Vgarden. “MCT’s deep roots, strategic position, and pragmatic approach are a great fit to our capabilities and vision. Vgarden’s R&D team is willing to assist in developing products that not only meet the needs of the consumer, but we will work with marketers and food manufacturers to develop special attributes to suit their specific needs, as well.”