Kalsec Opens Savoury Product Innovation Centre in the Netherlands’ Food Valley

Kalsec, a natural food ingredients supplier headquartered in Michigan, US, has expanded its European presence with the opening of a new Savoury Product Innovation Centre of Excellence (SPICE Lab) in the Netherlands’ Food Valley region.

To establish the new centre, Kalsec worked with Oost NL (the East Netherlands Development Agency), Foodvalley NL, and Wageningen University & Research. The facility will have a focus on taste and sensory solutions for sauces, dressings and condiments.

Kalsec has had a presence in Europe for almost 30 years, including a regional headquarters in the UK. The new SPICE Lab will feature an international team of food scientists who will facilitate research and new product development.

“We look forward to working in this amazing ecosystem as we develop partnerships with other pioneering food industry organizations,” said Dr. David Johnson, Kalsec’s Director of R&D for Europe.

“Abundance of agrifood innovation”

Kalsec offers a range of solutions tailored to plant-based products, including natural flavours, colours, and preservatives for use in meat and dairy alternatives. The company joins a range of others developing innovative, sustainable ingredients in Food Valley; this includes ADM and Marel, who announced earlier this year that they would be partnering to build an alt protein innovation centre in the region.

Taste and nutrition solutions provider Kerry also has a food protection and preservation hub in Food Valley, while animal-free dairy company Vivici has a lab in the area.

“We chose to locate our new SPICE Lab in the heart of the Wageningen Food Valley to strengthen our position in the region and reinforce our commitment to our European customers,” said Julie Heine, Kalsec’s President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We are excited to tap into the abundance of agrifood innovation clustered at and around Wageningen University & Research.”