Let’s Plant Meat Receives Prestigious Thai Prime Minister’s Export Award

Smith Taweelerdniti of Let's Plant Meat

Thailand-based alt meat brand Let’s Plant Meat has received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Export Award in the Best Thai Brand category.

Mr. Smith Taweelerdniti, CEO of Let’s Plant Meat and Managing Director of its parent company, Nithi Foods, received the award in person from Prime Minister Mr. Srettha Thavisin. The award ceremony took place on November 9 at the Government House of Thailand.

The Prime Minister’s Export Award was established in 1992 and recognizes outstanding Thai exporters. Let’s Plant Meat has received the accolade for exporting its plant-based meat products to several Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, and Hong Kong.

“I am honored and excited for the PM Export Award because now plant-based meat alternatives, which are good for both health and sustainability, have gained momentum, and countries have recognized our hard work. I want to thank our team behind this achievement, and we will continue to improve and make a more significant impact,” said Taweelerdniti.

Let's Plant Meat received Thai Prime Minister's Export Award
© Let’s Plant Meat

Catering to Thai tastes

Founded in 2019, Let’s Plant Meat started out with the mission of becoming a regional alternative to the Beyond Burger, underpricing imported meat alternatives and offering shelf-stable products more suited to Asian consumers (many of whom do not have access to a freezer). The following year, the company won the Asian Plant Protein Award in recognition of its work to develop meat alternatives that specifically target the Asian market.

Let’s Plant Meat claims to have been the first plant-based meat brand to launch at Thai supermarkets. It now offers a wide range of meat alternatives — including burger patties, minced meat, meatballs, and mini sausages — and is seeing increasing consumer interest.

“Plant-based meat prices have kept lowering because large and small brands alike are starting to gain traction and economy of scale,” Taweelerdniti told vegconomist last year. “The price gap between animal and plant-based meat is narrowing, which allows more consumers to adopt plant-based meat.”

