Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Food Co. to Enter USA Following New Senior Hires

Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Food Co. announces three new senior hires as it gears up to expand into the US. The company plans to open restaurants across the country and is additionally set to launch several products into retail.

The new hires include Jeffrey S. Fried, former Chairman of Sweetgreen, and Henrik Fjordbak, former COO at Joe & The Juice. Both Fried and Fjordbak will join Neat’s Advisory Board. Vincent Herbert, former CEO of Le Pain Quotidien, has been hired as the Chief Executive of Neat Burger USA and will oversee the chain’s US expansion.

New York flagship

A Neat Burger popup is set to open in midtown New York this month, with a flagship location opening in Manhattan in the autumn. Locations in other US cities will follow, and Neat products such as burgers and hotdogs will launch for retail at grocery stores nationwide.

Rapid expansion

Neat Food Co. was initially launched in 2019, co-founded by vegan Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. By late 2020, there were three Neat Burger locations across London, and the chain was already planning for global expansion.

In March of last year, Neat announced plans to open a further seven London locations, along with 20 delivery-only kitchens. A funding round in October increased the company’s value to $70 million, bolstering its plans to triple in size.

“We are on a mission to fundamentally change how the world consumes protein and are excited to announce these new appointments whose expertise will make a real impact,” said Zack Bishti, co-founder and CEO of Neat Burger. “With Jeff and Henrik’s success in nurturing industry-leading brands, and Vincent’s prowess in delivering global expansion, we have a powerhouse team primed for explosive entry into new markets; to shift consumer behaviour and be a force for good.”