The Live Green Co, a Boston-based food tech company, is merging with 5 Chilean food startups to accelerate the world’s transition to a healthier plant-based food system. Through the merger, Live Green also aims to position Chile as a global leader in the sustainable foods marketplace.

The five merging brands – Terrrium, Aztlan, Gibit, EcoKetrawe and Regional Food – will operate independently while mutually benefiting from each others’ strengths, Live Green says. The fusion will also expand Live Green Co’s portfolio in the US, Mexico and Latin America, bring special products like Chilean lupines to the international market, and allow the five brands to access Live Green Co’s overseas market presence.

The five startups include:

Terrarium – Dedicated to researching and manufacturing vegan foods with a focus on lupines: a rich source of legume protein and fiber. – Dedicated to researching and manufacturing vegan foods with a focus on lupines: a rich source of legume protein and fiber.

Regional Food – A leading distributor in Chile, Peru and Colombia with over 250 products from 35 regional brands. – A leading distributor in Chile, Peru and Colombia with over 250 products from 35 regional brands.

Aztlan – Creates low-calorie, healthier food products by replacing refined sugars with nutritious ingredients. – Creates low-calorie, healthier food products by replacing refined sugars with nutritious ingredients.

Gitbit – Offers protein-rich granola, bars and protein shakes wrapped in organic, compostable bags. – Offers protein-rich granola, bars and protein shakes wrapped in organic, compostable bags.

EcoKetrawe – A company committed to manufacturing sustainable packaging.

Together, the companies say their unified efforts will help advance the global food industry by pushing more all-plant, clean-label options.

“The power of Chile”

Founded in 2018, Live Green Co uses a proprietary AI platform, Charaka, to reformulate product labels with plant-only, allergy-friendly ingredients. In January, the company raised $7 million in Pre-Series A funding to relocate to Boston and develop its machine learning technology. It also added nine food and beverage experts, including advisors from Chipotle, McDonalds and PepsiCo, to its board last month.

“By integrating these like-minded entrepreneurial businesses into our company’s pursuits, The Live Green Co will commence a healthier and more sustainable chapter for the food industry,” said Priyanka Srinivas, founder, and CEO at The Live Green Co. “We hope to create a platform that can help build out more plant-only options, making this more sustainable choice achievable to all by utilizing both the power of unity and the power of Chile.”