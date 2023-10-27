Malaysia’s Berjaya Food to Offer Innovative Plant-Based Products Amid Growing Demand

Malaysia’s Berjaya Food, which operates several retail and restaurant chains in the country, has announced plans to offer more vegan products in response to an increasing trend towards plant-based diets.

Berjaya Food operates all Starbucks stores in Malaysia, and says it has already added healthier plant-based options to the chain’s menu. The company also has a Latin-inspired vegan restaurant called SALA, which offers dishes such as burritos, tacos, burgers, and chili.

Under its Jollibean Foods brand, Berjaya Food offers traditional Malaysian food and drink, with freshly made non-GMO soy milk as the signature product. Additionally, the company owns Kelava, a producer of premium and handcrafted coconut-based vegan ice cream.

Moving forward, Berjaya Food says it will work to introduce more innovative plant-based products across its various businesses, though it is not yet clear what these will be.

“Upward trajectory”

Interest in plant-based diets is growing rapidly in Malaysia. Many of the plant-based products currently on the market are imported; for example, Oatly announced last year that it was partnering with DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods to expand into the country. However, the domestic plant-based market is also growing, driven by companies such as alt meat producer Phuture Foods.

Earlier this year, Malaysia’s largest multigrain powder company, GoodMorning Global, unveiled a unique powdered plant-based meat called WonderMeat. The company subsequently raised $4.4 million in the country’s largest ever equity crowdfunding campaign.

Japan’s Megmilk Snow Brand and Singapore’s Agrocorp International are currently partnering to open a pea protein facility in Malaysia, while the country’s first cultivated meat company, CellAgriTech, aims to complete the construction of its first facility by the end of next year.

”Malaysia’s plant-based and vegan market is on an upward trajectory with people becoming more health- and environmentally conscious. This surging demand has triggered greater innovation in terms of menus, supplies, and products in the market,” said Puneet Mishra, Head of Country Management and Vice President of FMCG at DKSH Malaysia.