Dutch Alt Cheese Brand Max & Bien to Cooperate With Dairy Company Vandersterre

Vandersterre, a dairy cheese business that specialises in Dutch cheeses and sells in 80 + countries internationally, announces a cooperation with Amsterdam-based plant-based cheese brand Max & Bien.
The cooperation allows Max & Bien wider marketing opportunities and gives consumers access to its vegan cheeses both in the Netherlands and internationally. Vandersterre says that with the partnership it will meet a growing demand in the dairy category and aims to further stimulate the production and sales of Max & Bien products.
Known for launching what it claims to be the world’s first fully vegan Gouda-style cheese wheel last year, Max & Bien is owned and operated by chef Maxine Agyeman and Jobien Groen, a scientific researcher in the field of nutrition and health. ”With our cheeses, we want to make it easier for people to occasionally choose a vegan option with drinks,” ‘say the founders.