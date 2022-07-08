    • Dutch Alt Cheese Brand Max & Bien to Cooperate With Dairy Company Vandersterre

    July 8, 2022
    Categories
    Company News
    Max & Bien cheese
    ©Max & Bien

    Vandersterre, a dairy cheese business that specialises in Dutch cheeses and sells in 80 + countries internationally, announces a cooperation with Amsterdam-based plant-based cheese brand Max & Bien.

    The cooperation allows Max & Bien wider marketing opportunities and gives consumers access to its vegan cheeses both in the Netherlands and internationally. Vandersterre says that with the partnership it will meet a growing demand in the dairy category and aims to further stimulate the production and sales of Max & Bien products.
     
    Known for launching what it claims to be the world’s first fully vegan Gouda-style cheese wheel last year, Max & Bien is owned and operated by chef Maxine Agyeman and Jobien Groen, a scientific researcher in the field of nutrition and health. ”With our cheeses, we want to make it easier for people to occasionally choose a vegan option with drinks,” ‘say the founders.
    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews