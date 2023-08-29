Meati Foods™ Adds Food and Ag Veteran Nicole Johnson-Hoffman to Board of Directors

Meati Foods, the producer of animal-free meats using MushroomRoot™ technology, proudly announces the addition of Nicole Johnson-Hoffman to its Board of Directors. With a career spanning over two decades in the food and agriculture sectors, Johnson-Hoffman’s expertise will undoubtedly accelerate Meati’s mission to redefine sustainable protein production.

Having most recently held the CEO position at Believer Meats, a cultivated meat company, Nicole Johnson-Hoffman brings hands-on leadership and a deep understanding of the evolving food landscape. Her prior involvement as a board member in crucial cattle industry organizations such as the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) and the US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) uniquely situates her to offer insights into an industry with substantial environmental implications.



Tyler Huggins, Meati Foods™ CEO and co-founder, lauded the addition: “Nicole’s unmatched experience and comprehension of operational intricacies, market demands, and emerging opportunities make her an invaluable asset to team Meati. Her decision to join us underscores the distinctiveness of our MushroomRoot™ technology and the limitless potential it holds.”

Meati Foods™ is at the forefront of sustainable innovation, leveraging its proprietary MushroomRoot™ technology to craft animal-free meats. The company’s continued expansion, including its recent launch at Whole Foods Market featuring the Eat Meati® line, reflects its dedication to creating a broader impact in both retail and food service realms. The company has also secured a number of recent restaurant partnerships, including Birdcall, PLNT Burger, Causwells, and Next Level Burger.

Nicole Johnson-Hoffman articulated her perspective on the evolving landscape: “I’m disheartened when I see the burden of change placed on consumers by brands and interest groups. It’s incumbent upon industry leaders and disruptors like Meati to spearhead solutions that resonate with consumers. Meati’s approach aligns with this principle, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with a dynamic team committed to effecting positive change.”