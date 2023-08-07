Meatless Farm Back on Shelves Less Than a Month After Facing Administration

Best-selling products from UK alt meat brand Meatless Farm are back on supermarket shelves, along with a new product development said to be the first-to-market, just weeks after famously being acquired by industry peer VFC.



Speaking to vegconomist on the acquisition of the brand, VFC Co-founder Matthew Glover said that the acquisition, financed from the company’s cash reserves, marks a crucial milestone for the company and its mission to remove animals from the food chain.

A major step for plant-based

“Those claiming the plant-based food movement has peaked are mistaken. The consumer appetite for plant-based is still there and at a total EU level, the category is in growth, with unit sales growth of the plant-based milk, meat and cheese categories outpacing that of animal-based counterparts.

“The acquisition of the Meatless Farm brand is a major step in our mission to remove animals from the food chain and we’re only just getting started,” stated Glover in June.

Consumer favourites & NPD

The products returning to Asda shelves entail its flagship product Plant-based Mince; Chicken Breasts; Quarter Pounder Burgers; the unique filled pasta products Red Wine & Porcini Mushroom Girasole and No-Duja Ravioli; along with brand new product, a “first-to-market” Pork & Apple Sausage.

According to a press release, Meatless Farm will be relaunching into further retailers and across foodservice across the next two months, supported by a national multi-channel marketing campaign to drive consumer awareness that the products are back on the market.

Dave Sparrow, CEO of Meatless Farm and VFC, comments: “Getting Meatless Farm back on-shelf for our valued consumers is our number one priority and we have been working tirelessly with our partners and customers to make this happen.”

The recently appointed CEO continues: “We’re delighted that shoppers can now find the Meatless Farm core range in Asda, as well as first-to-market innovation from the brand.

“Our pasta lines stretch the brand into a new eating occasion and we’re excited to be the first brand to launch a plant-based Pork & Apple Sausage, converting new consumers via a premium, top-selling flavour profile from the meat category.”

