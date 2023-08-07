Company News

Meatless Farm Back on Shelves Less Than a Month After Facing Administration

MF No duja

@ Meatless Farm

Best-selling products from UK alt meat brand Meatless Farm are back on supermarket shelves, along with a new product development said to be the first-to-market, just weeks after famously being acquired by industry peer VFC.

Speaking to vegconomist on the acquisition of the brand, VFC Co-founder Matthew Glover said that the acquisition, financed from the company’s cash reserves, marks a crucial milestone for the company and its mission to remove animals from the food chain.

A major step for plant-based

“Those claiming the plant-based food movement has peaked are mistaken. The consumer appetite for plant-based is still there and at a total EU level, the category is in growth, with unit sales growth of the plant-based milk, meat and cheese categories outpacing that of animal-based counterparts.

Meatless Farm Pork & Apple Sausage
@ Meatless Farm

“The acquisition of the Meatless Farm brand is a major step in our mission to remove animals from the food chain and we’re only just getting started,” stated Glover in June.

Consumer favourites & NPD

The products returning to Asda shelves entail its flagship product Plant-based Mince; Chicken Breasts; Quarter Pounder Burgers; the unique filled pasta products Red Wine & Porcini Mushroom Girasole and No-Duja Ravioli; along with brand new product, a “first-to-market” Pork & Apple Sausage.

According to a press release, Meatless Farm will be relaunching into further retailers and across foodservice across the next two months, supported by a national multi-channel marketing campaign to drive consumer awareness that the products are back on the market.

Dave Sparrow, CEO of Meatless Farm and VFC, comments: “Getting Meatless Farm back on-shelf for our valued consumers is our number one priority and we have been working tirelessly with our partners and customers to make this happen.”

Beef and mushroom stuffed pasta by Meatless Farm
@ Meatless Farm

The recently appointed CEO continues: “We’re delighted that shoppers can now find the Meatless Farm core range in Asda, as well as first-to-market innovation from the brand.

“Our pasta lines stretch the brand into a new eating occasion and we’re excited to be the first brand to launch a plant-based Pork & Apple Sausage, converting new consumers via a premium, top-selling flavour profile from the meat category.”

Read the recent vegconomist Q&A with VFC here.

