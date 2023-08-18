Bee-Free Honey MeliBio Wins Food Replacement Innovation Of The Year at AgTech Breakthrough Awards

MeliBio, the pioneer in bee-free honey, announces it has been awarded the Food Replacement Innovation Of The Year award in the 4th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AgTech Breakthrough,

The Oakland, California-based company was founded in 2020 and secured pre-seed funding in 2021 for its innovative product, going on to receive $5.7 million in a seed round in 2022 followed by an additional $2.2 million in investments later that year. Several partnerships have ensued: foodservice expansions include those with Eleven Madison, San Francisco’s BAIA restaurant as well as with Colorado’s leading plant-based burger chain Meta Burger.

The product, according to Founder Darko Mandich, features plant-based ingredients that are naturally found in honey, making it the closest match to traditional bee-made honey on the market. It contains no syrups such as rice bran, agave, coconut nectar, allulose, or gums, instead, utilizing sugars and acids that are on par with bee-made honey.

The product is now distributed by Narayan Foods in 75,000 stores across Europe, and, most recently, Melibio launched product brand Mellody to showcase the product on global markets.

“Our commitment remains to sustainability and innovation, providing a breakthrough solution that addresses key challenges in traditional beekeeping. We’re excited to receive this award from AgTech Breakthrough and see it as another milestone along with our recent collaboration with Eleven Madison Park in New York,” said Darko Mandich, CEO and Co-Founder of MeliBio.

“This collaboration with a renowned culinary institution not only showcases the exceptional quality of Mellody’s plant-based honey but also demonstrates our commitment to bridging the gap between innovative food technology and high-end gastronomy.”

“MeliBio’s groundbreaking approach to honey production offers a quality, cruelty-free, and sustainable alternative to traditional honey. We’re thrilled to award them with the ‘Food Replacement Innovation Of The Year’ award,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “As consumers increasingly seek ethical and planet-friendly choices, MeliBio’s plant-based honey provides a compelling solution that satisfies their desire for delicious and nutritious honey without contributing to the decline of native bee populations or harming the environment. It stands out as a premium and desirable choice for chefs, food enthusiasts, and consumers alike.”

