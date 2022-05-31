Miami Foods Names Loui Blake as New CEO Amid Triple Digit YOY Growth

Vegan entrepreneur Loui Blake has been appointed the CEO of UK rapidly-growing plant-based brand Miami Foods. Previously known as Miami Burger, the vegan producer of clean label alt meats has recently announced triple-digit year-on-year growth since its inception in 2019 and will now enter the retail space after developing its bespoke white label service.

Currently available in foodservice as well as retailers including Ocado and Asda, Miami Foods appointment of Loui Blake as CEO comes as the company doubles the size of its team to meet the growing demand for its products. Blake, who initially joined Miami as an investor in November 2021, will take over as CEO from 1st June as the company prepares for its series A later this year.

The founder of pizza and doughnut chain Vegan Dough Co., as well as vegan restaurants Erpingham House and Kalifornia Kitchen amongst other ventures, serial entrepreneur Loui Blake has been investing in and advising for alt protein companies over the last 5 years. Blake will now pursue further growth in food service for Miami Foods, as well as brand building via enhanced retail availability, with ambitions to grow into North America in 2023.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Miami Foods, building on the fantastic work the team has done so far. The demand for plant-based food has never been greater, and I feel perfectly aligned to Miami’s mission to meet this demand in a more healthy & sustainable way. I first came across the products when looking for a healthier alternative to our burger in my restaurant group, and after getting to know the team, wanted to find a way to get more involved. There’s a real sense of purpose & integrity at Miami, I cant wait to get started,” stated Blake.