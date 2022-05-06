Milkadamia and Beverage World Partner to Expand Macadamia-Based Milk in Canada

Dairy-free brand milkadamia announces a major partnership with beverage distributor Beverge World Inc. to bring its full range of macadamia-based products to Canada. Through the agreement, milkadamia’s line will launch at Canadian retailers nationwide starting in late May.

The product rollout will begin with milkadamia’s milk range before expanding to offer its macadamia-derived creams, butters, oil and spray. The first SKU’s under the deal will include:

Unsweetened Milk

Unsweetened Vanilla Milk

Lightly Sweetened Milk

Barista Blend

Unsweetened Barista Blend

(Available in 32 oz.)

Meeting the demand

Previously only available in select Canadian stores, milkadamia says the Beverage World deal will significantly increase the brand’s retail presence throughout the country.

“We have had our milkadamia products featured in Costco and Loblaw’s and in a few of the major metropolitan markets for a while now but with this deal we’ll be able to meet the overwhelming demand we have been hearing from grocery stores and chains across the country,” stated milkadamia CEO Jim Richards.

“An incredible new opportunity”

Founded on an Australian family farm, milkadamia has grown to become one of the leading dairy-free brands in the US. Its signature milk is now sold in 12,000 retail stores across the US and UK, as well as in 2,000 restaurants and cafes. In 2019, milkadamia introduced an innovative line of palm oil-free butters made from macadamia nut oil.

Beverage World Vice President Stefan Kergl commented, “Based on our proven success in the development of other brand plant-based beverages, an incredible new opportunity has been presented to exclusively represent in Canada a brand that is emerging internationally, and we are ecstatic to be partnered with!”