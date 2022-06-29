MMS and Bühler Announce Innovation Partnership For Next Generation of Alternative Meat & Dairy

The Swiss Bühler Group and MMS AG of Zurich, announce an innovation and technology partnership to advance the development of highly functional ingredients for sustainable meat and dairy products.

“With this exciting technology partnership, we will bring new processes to market that will take product quality, nutritional value and sensory properties to the next level,” says Ian Roberts, CTO of Bühler.

“There are many complementary opportunities with different business areas in which Bühler operates and where MMS’ membrane technology could be part of the downstream processing.

“MMS is highly specialised in this technology step and, like us, is committed to problem solving and innovation. For us, they are a powerhouse for numerous liquid-liquid fractionation applications,” Robert adds.

This technology makes a difference, especially in the area of sustainable proteins, because it enables the separation of valuable components without denaturing or losing the properties of the natural ingredients. The non-thermal separation and concentration processes also eliminate the need for energy-intensive thermal processes and water consumption is significantly reduced through recycling.

“By partnering with Buhler, we aim to strengthen our position in the sustainable plant protein sector and expand the applications of our technology to offer high-quality ingredients to customers in these sectors,” says George Bou-Habib, CEO of MMS.