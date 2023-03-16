Trade

CEO & Co-Founder Julia Stamberger, Planting Hope

Julia Stamberger, CEO of The Planting Hope Company, is Elected to PBFA’s Board of Directors

The Planting Hope Company (CVE:MYLK), producer of Hope & Sesame and other plant-based foods, announces CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), a leading US trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers in the plant-based foods industry.  The Planting Hope Company has been a member of the PBFA since July 2019, and its Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips carry the PBFA vegan certification. “I am thrilled to be elected to join the PBFA board of directors by its membership,” said Planting Hope CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger. “Since the inception of the PBFA, the organization has worked to advance awareness of how the skyrocketing growth of plant-based food and …

Orbillion Bio cultivated meat team

Orbillion Bio to Bring Cultivated Meats Inc Wagyu Beef to 35 European Countries

Cultivated meat startup Orbillion Bio yesterday announced a new partnership with Dutch specialty meat distributor Luiten Food to go-to-market in 35 European countries. The Silicon Valley-based cultivated meat startup is working on heritage meats such as bison, elk, lamb, and wagyu beef, claiming it will be able to achieve price parity by as early as 2026, as well as commodity pricing for beef in 2030. The startup is dedicated to democratising access to cultivated meat on an international level, with its new partnership opening 35 European markets to introduce the next generation of meat. From cell to product According to Orbillion Bio co-founder Patricia Bubner, developing a path from cell to product is the next level that cultivated meat companies must reach to achieve a marketable …

Oatly And DKSH Expand Partnership as Malaysian Plant-Based Scene Continues to Thrive

As Malaysia continues to grow into a plant-based hub, following neighboring countries Hong Kong and Singapore, DKSH Malaysia announces plans to support Oatly Asia through its market expansion services. DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, a leading partner for FMCG companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, has announced an expanded partnership with Oatly Asia to expand the presence of the oat milk pioneer in Malaysia. Malaysia catches up in the plant-based game While many plant-based offerings in local supermarkets and restaurants are imported from Hong Kong or Singapore, the domestic industry for plant-based alternatives is starting to grow significantly. In June 2022, Malaysian plant-based producer Phuture Foods announced a series of new partnerships with leading Asian brands to strengthen its position in …

Fresh Factory listed

Plant-Based Accelerator Backed by Kimbal Musk Debuts on Canadian Stock Exchange

The Fresh Factory, a vertically integrated platform for launching clean-label plant-based foods, announced it has joined the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE symbol: FRSH) in a bid to attract that country’s venture capitalists. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, The Fresh Factory was created to accelerate the growth of healthier plant-based products. Led by a team of food and marketing veterans, including good food advocate Kimbal Musk, it operates a fully-equipped manufacturing facility that can quickly launch and scale innovative new brands. Such speed is invaluable, according to the company, because most current food and beverage infrastructure is designed for large brands with huge production runs, and is thus often limited and inefficient. In contrast, Fresh Factory’s flexibility and smaller run sizes allow it to meet the …

Odd Burger founders

Odd Burger Enters European Market, Now Trading On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Odd Burger, the first vegan fast-food chain to go public, today announces it has entered the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to begin trade in the European market, and that it has received eligibility from the Depository Trust Company (DTC), enabling its stock to be more easily purchased by US investors. The Toronto-based company has begun trade under the symbol IA9 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the twelfth largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization, and the largest in Germany. In addition, Odd Burger has changed its U.S. ticker symbol on the OTCQB to ODDAF.   Odd Burger currently operates six locations, plus four in development, with plans to have 20 restaurants operational by this time next year throughout the US and Canada. Previously known …

Chobani Oat Drinks four flavors

US Yogurt Maker Chobani Files for Expected $10Bn IPO Following 14% Sales Increase 

Greek yogurt maker Chobani has filed for an IPO and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHO, with the equity sale expected to value the business at over $10 billion. The New York-based company has been moving increasingly into alt dairy with a selection of plant-based offerings along with its conventional lines.  Meaning shepherd in Turkish, Chobani was founded in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, a Turkish immigrant to the US who bought an old yogurt plant with a small loan. The company revealed its finances for the first time in its filing for an IPO, showing a nearly 14% jump in net sales. Chobani has expanded with a plant-based range of oat-based drinks, cultured oat blends, dairy-free Greek yogurts, and probiotic drinks …

Beyond Burger 3.0

Beyond Meat Shares Drop as Revenue Falls Short of Expectations  

Beyond Meat’s stock dropped 19% in premarket trading this Thursday after the company reported a loss in its third-quarter financial results. Higher costs ate into profits while revenue fell short of analysts’ estimates. “We believe we are steadily executing against our vision of being tomorrow’s global protein company” – Ethan Brown The alt meat giant also disappointed investors with its revenue outlook for the fourth quarter, with revenue down 13.9% compared with a year ago, owing to weaker grocery demand. The company has been investing significantly in new product development of late, including its alt chicken offering and a host of new potential markets. “Our third quarter results reflect variability as we saw a decline from record net revenues just a quarter ago. Despite current …

Beyond Investing

Sponsored Post

Invest In High Growth Plant-based Companies With Beyond Investing’s Vegan World Index

World’s first targeted exposure to vegan companies with accelerating sales provided by Beyond Investing, the vegan investing pioneers, via its Swiss-listed Vegan World Index Certificate. Supermarket shelves in the current climate are bursting with plant-based food in every aisle. Fast food outlets, high street cafes, and chain restaurants are all consistently introducing vegan options. But how to direct your investments towards the animal-free economy?  Surely if all these companies are launching products and increasing sales, it must be possible to invest in them and profit from their growth? Whilst a few of these companies might be found in a conventional investment fund, they’ll sit next to meat and dairy producers, whose profits are under threat from changing consumer preferences. That’s why Beyond Investing, which made …

bettermoo(d) bryan adams

Bryan Adams-Backed bettermoo(d) Considers Public Listing

Plant-based dairy alternative company bettermoo(d) announces the completion of its Moodrink and reveals its upcoming product launches. Furthermore, bettermoo(d) announces the signature of an agreement with Happy Supplements Inc., for a potential public transaction that would result in the Company shares being listed on the Canadian securities exchange. Upon successful negotiations and mutual agreement, the company is poised to complete the major transaction, whereby Happy Supplements would acquire all the outstanding share capital of bettermoo(d) for consideration of 9 million shares and 10 million warrants in Happy Supplements. bettermoo(d)’s unique selling proposition lays in the company’s claim that its plant-based dairy products achieve a matching taste profile with the best-tasting dairy in the world sourced in Alpine regions. In order to emulate the taste of …

More Food Innotech More Meat

Thailand’s V Foods Plans Public Listing Following Thai Union Deal

Thai plant-based food and beverage producer V Foods has announced its intention to list on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) to raise funds for expansion. Owned by Apirak Kosayodhin, the former Bangkok governor, V Foods transformed into a fully plant-based operation earlier this year to meet rising demand in Thailand.  In June this year, V Foods signed a memorandum of understanding with seafood giant Thai Union Group to develop and expand their plant-based food businesses. Under the partnership deal, the two companies will use Thai Union’s facilities to produce V Foods’ range with expansion into global markets high on the agenda. V Foods holds a similar deal with More Food Innotech, producer and distributor of the More Meat plant-based brand. The MAI is a …

Nabati liquid egg

Nabati Foods Commences Trade on Canadian Stock Market Following Plant-Based Egg Launch

Canadian plant-based producer Nabati Foods continues its recent growth by commencing trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The news precedes the North American launch of Nabati Plant Eggz, which the brand claims to be the first Canadian plant-based egg substitute. To celebrate World Egg Day this October 8th, the Nabati Plant Eggz will be available in the US and Canada. Uniquely in the market, the plant-based liquid egg product is soy-free and gluten-free, with Nabati Foods’ mission being to create alternatives that are free from all of the most common allergens. The Edmonton-based food technology company has plans to take the egg product next to Australia and is in the process of filing in Europe and China. The moves form part of Nabati’s global expansion …

Beyond Investing Logo

Beyond Investing’s Vegan Climate ETF Celebrates Two Years of Outperforming the S&P 500

Beyond Investing‘s vegan  Exchange Traded Fund, the US Vegan Climate ETF (ticker: VEGN) marks two years since launch with almost $65million in assets and outperformance versus the S&P500 Index since inception VEGN has returned a total of 67.91% vs S&P 500 Index’s 57.07% (on market price) since inception to end of August 2021. Two years ago, when Beyond Investing launched the world’s first vegan-friendly, climate-conscious ETF, its founders say it was an uphill battle to explain why other funds which purported to follow environmental and social principles were actually not doing so. Today, greater understanding of ethical investment, of the dire eco-emergency, and of the need to pay more than lip service to ESG goals has seen the VEGN ETF perform better than the US …

Alpha Foods Chickenflation

The Alpha Foods ‘Chickenflation’ Campaign to Crash Poultry on the US Stock Market

In the same month that Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods went head to head with plant-based chicken launches, closely followed by Field Roast rolling out its vegan tenders en masse in CostCo; California’s Alpha Foods yesterday began a bold campaign to capitalise on the increase in poultry prices and bring attention to plant-based chicken. Alpha says it will closely monitor the “chickenflation crisis” at www.chickenflation.com and decrease the price of its Chik’n Nuggets by a cent for every cent that the price of chicken increases. During the campaign, consumers will be able to claim coupons for Alpha Chik’n Nuggets from street teams in Times Square. To bring further visibility to this important issue, Alpha will take over the digital billboard at NASDAQ in New York …

Claire Smith: CEO & Founder at Beyond Impact

Canada’s Plant Veda Announces Claire Smith as Company Board Member & Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. announces today the onboarding of Company Board Member, Claire Smith, Founder and Principal at Beyond Impact Vegan Advisors. Earlier this month the company, which creates one-of-a-kind and first-to-market alt dairy products such as the “world’s first” vegan lassi, began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “MILK”. Claire has been part of Plant Veda‘s board of directors since 2020, following an investment in the Company by Beyond Impact Vegan Partners LP. Claire has over 35 years of experience in capital markets previously working at global investment banks and investment houses, with her vegan lifestyle and environmentalism leading to the founding of humane investment platform, Beyond Investing. Beyond Investing creates a platform for investments driven by animal-rights advocates and …

