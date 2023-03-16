Odd Burger, the first vegan fast-food chain to go public, today announces it has entered the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to begin trade in the European market, and that it has received eligibility from the Depository Trust Company (DTC), enabling its stock to be more easily purchased by US investors. The Toronto-based company has begun trade under the symbol IA9 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the twelfth largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization, and the largest in Germany. In addition, Odd Burger has changed its U.S. ticker symbol on the OTCQB to ODDAF. Odd Burger currently operates six locations, plus four in development, with plans to have 20 restaurants operational by this time next year throughout the US and Canada. Previously known …

