Nepra Foods is a plant-based company from Colorado, making allergen-friendly alt-protein products and snacks from hemp. Following a successful IPO in Canada this September, the company has just entered the US securities market.
Julia Stamberger, CEO of The Planting Hope Company, is Elected to PBFA’s Board of Directors
The Planting Hope Company (CVE:MYLK), producer of Hope & Sesame and other plant-based foods, announces CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), a leading US trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers in the plant-based foods industry. The Planting Hope Company has been a member of the PBFA since July 2019, and its Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips carry the PBFA vegan certification. “I am thrilled to be elected to join the PBFA board of directors by its membership,” said Planting Hope CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger. “Since the inception of the PBFA, the organization has worked to advance awareness of how the skyrocketing growth of plant-based food and …