Mycelium Tech Infinite Roots Announces Strategic Partnership with Pulmuone

Mycelium tech company Infinite Roots, formerly Mushlabs, announces a strategic partnership with Pulmuone, a leading food manufacturer from South Korea. Together, the companies intend to develop innovative protein products specifically tailored to the needs and taste preferences of the South Korean market.

Infinite Roots has developed a patented method to use mycelium in innovative ways for food production. Just last month, the German startup secured $58 million in an oversubscribed Series B round, said to be Europe’s largest-ever investment in mycelium. On the other hand, Pulmuone, known for its tofu products, owns the Nasoya brand, famous for its plant-based steak line Plantspired which is hugely popular domestically as well as in the US, and is catering to the increasing interest in plant-based products in the peninsula.

The goal of the partnership is to develop, produce, and sell a wide range of meat substitute products. To fully exploit market potential and maximize customer adoption, the companies plan to conduct consumer research and retail testing in select distribution channels in South Korea.

“Working with Pulmuone is a great honor for us. We are very happy to join forces with a partner who not only has significant market influence, but also shares a visionary mindset with us. This collaboration is a crucial step in our mission to offer sustainable yet tasty nutritional alternatives, with a special focus on South Korea’s culinary traditions and taste preferences,” explains Dr. Mazen Rizk, CEO and Founder of Infinite Roots.

“We look forward to working with Infinite Roots to develop products that not only protect the environment but also meet the high standards of our customers,” said Kim Jin Hong, CEO of Pulmuone Foods. “We were deeply impressed by the clear vision and professional implementation of Infinite Roots. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to revolutionize the food industry and lay the foundation for a more sustainable future.”

After the successful completion of the test phase, the companies intend to further intensify their cooperation.

Further information: infiniteroots.com and pulmuone.co.kr