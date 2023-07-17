MycoTechnology Discovers Sweet Protein in Fungi, Unlocking the Future of Sweeteners

US company MycoTechnology, a leader in mycelial fermentation and ingredient innovation, announces that it has discovered a sweet protein derived from honey truffles. MycoTechnology claims that this new protein can be used to make a clean-label sweetener that can replace sugar and artificial sweeteners in many applications.

Honey truffles, a rare member of the fungi kingdom found mainly in Hungary, have been eaten and appreciated for their sweetness for centuries; however, the origin of their taste was previously unclear. Using its platform, MycoTechnology has found a way to unlock the truffle’s secret, successfully isolating the molecule responsible for its unusual taste.

“Our honey truffle sweetener is derived from a protein, which brings an unprecedented level of excitement as proteins are widely recognized as the future of sweeteners,” said Alan Hahn, CEO of MycoTechnology. “This breakthrough ushers in a new era of clean label sweeteners, revolutionizing the way we create foods and beverages without relying on traditional sugar or artificial sweeteners.”

A game-changing alternative

The clean-label sweetener, described as a game-changing alternative, has the potential to revolutionize the industry by reducing overall sugar consumption worldwide and improving human health.

MycoTechnology has also announced that it is already working on a “unique and exclusive” system to increase production, reduce manufacturing expenses, and enhance productivity. The goal is to launch a product that is competitive with sugar prices and cost-effective due to its sweetening capacity. Multiple businesses have shown interest in forming new partnerships to use the novel protein in their F&B innovations.

Established in 2013 and based in Aurora, Colorado, MycoTechnology creates alternative ingredients from mushroom mycelia to help the food industry address its sustainability challenges. This NPD will join the company’s mycelium ingredients FermentIQ MLL and PTP — which received regulatory approval this year from the European Commission — and ClearIQ, a clean-label ingredient designed to enhance flavors for the better-for-you F&B category.

“The journey to discover this sweetener was fueled by a blend of tenacity, curiosity, and dedication to a healthier future. Today, we stand on the brink of a sweet revolution that could transform the food industry and consumer health in unprecedented ways,” says Hahn.