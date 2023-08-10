Naturli’ Becomes Official Plant-Based Partner of Brentford Football Club

Danish brand Naturli’ has been named as the official plant-based partner of UK Premier League football club Brentford FC.

As part of the collaboration, Naturli’ will offer product samples on match days; the brand previously handed out free plant-based ice creams at Brentford’s game against Manchester City in May. The partnership has been described as “a significant step towards introducing fans to the world of plant-based food and cuisine”. Through various engaging activities, Naturli’ hopes to challenge preconceptions about plant-based food and enhance the experience of Brentford fans.

“We warmly welcome Naturli’ as the official plant-based food partner of Brentford FC. Their commitment to taste, quality, and sustainability mirrors our values, and we’re enthusiastic about introducing their offerings to our fans and the Brentford team,” said Adam Ward, head of partnerships at Brentford.

Winning over sceptics

Founded in 1988, Naturli’ is now the market leader for plant-based foods in Denmark, offering a huge range of products including alternatives to butter, milk, ice cream, yogurt, various types of meat, and more. The brand exports its products to more than 40 countries, and recently launched its award-winning plant-based butter in the US.

Last year, Naturli’ launched Do Not! Call Me M_lk, said to be a like-for-like alternative to cow’s milk in terms of both nutrition and taste. A few months later, the company’s Créme Fresh was named Vegan Product of the Year by the Danish Vegan Association.

“By teaming up with Brentford, we’re diving into a fanbase that might be keeping their buttery defenses tight and hesitant to switch eating habits,” said Henrik Lund, CEO of Naturli’. “That’s precisely why this partnership is so thrilling! To win over the sceptics and inspire more people to eat plant-based foods, we must deliver high-quality, tasty products using the best ingredients at attractive prices.”