Next Gen Foods Appoints Jenny Lee & Mathys Boeren as Board Members

Next Gen Foods, producer of TiNDLE plant-based chicken, announces the appointment of two new board members: Jenny Lee, Managing Partner at GGV Capital; and Mathys Boeren, CEO of the Asia Sustainable Foods Platform at Temasek Holdings.

At GGV Capital, Lee has been instrumental in guiding early-stage companies to IPO, with 18 unicorns under her belt. She has been recognized by the Forbes Global 100 VC Midas list and was the first woman to break the Top 10 in 2015. Lee has been applauded for being one of the top venture capital investors worldwide, receiving recognition from Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Fast Company and Business Times.

Lee comments: “Food tech innovations and developments in alternative protein will help us drive sustainability and mitigate climate change. Agriculture, forestry and land use cause 7% of carbon dioxide emissions and 46% of methane emissions, much of which is driven by food production. Sustainable foods can help us address environmental concerns arising out of inefficient animal farming and food production.”

Mathys Boeren is the CEO of Asia Sustainable Foods Platform, a company wholly owned by Temasek. Previously, Boeren worked in the food and food ingredients industry for over 25 years, in leadership positions at Kerry, Symrise, Givaudan and Unilever.

Says Boeren: I am excited to be a part of Next Gen and guide them through their journey of becoming a leading brand for plant-based foods.”

Jenny Lee and Mathys Boeren join Next Gen Foods’ existing board members, including:

Timo Recker (Co-Founder & Executive Chairman)

(Co-Founder & Executive Chairman) Andre Menezes (Co-Founder & CEO)

(Co-Founder & CEO) Rohit Bhattacharya (CFO)

(CFO) Meng Xiong Kuok (Founder & Managing Partner, K3 Ventures)

(Founder & Managing Partner, K3 Ventures) Rachel Konrad (Chief Brand Officer , The Production Board)

Next Gen Foods Co-Founder and CEO Andre Menezes said, “We are always looking for strategic partners, board members and mentors who are motivated about transforming the food system and can guide us as we continue our rapid growth and market expansions. Both Mathys and Jenny’s extensive global and regional experience in the food tech industry, and in helping startups to scale swiftly, is essential to Next Gen’s vision of making delicious foods that ultimately impact the footprint that we have on this planet.”