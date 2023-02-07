Japan’s NEXT MEATS to Launch Next Short Ribs on European Market

Tokyo’s NEXT MEATS Co. participated in HORECAVA together with Van Gelder, a Dutch supplier of fresh vegetables and fruit, and is now planning to launch its “Next Short Ribs 2.0” on the European market.

At HORECAVA 2023, Van Gelder exhibited the new product from the Japanese meat alternative producer, marking the first step towards the introduction of Next Short Ribs 2.0 to European consumers. The products successfully launched on the US market in 2022.

According to the company, Next Short Ribs 2.0 do not contain any additives or preservatives and can be kept at room temperature for up to one year, thanks to the patented vacuum packaging technology “RETORT”, which was developed by the group company MAMA FOODS Co.

MoU with Van Gelder

Based on the MoU signed by both parties, NEXT MEATS is now planning to launch an exclusive wholesale pack of the flavourless Next Short Rib 2.0 through Van Gelder for the European market.

The Dutch company plans to start distribution to its existing customers in the first quarter of 2023 and establish co-branded ready-to-cook food packs in the Netherlands and surrounding countries from mid-2023.

More information at nextmeats.co